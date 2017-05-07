COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — Thousands of people will be packing The Shoe on Ohio State’s campus today for graduation, and university leaders say it will be a record-breaking ceremony.

OSU will award degrees to the largest graduating class in the school’s history today. Nearly 12,000 students will be accepting their diplomas.

The 2017 graduating class size surpassed the previous record set last year. The school says this year each graduate will receive their diploma at the ceremony. This is something the university rarely attempts with large classes.

The university will also be honoring a student who left the lives of many far too soon.

Family members of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes will be called on stage Sunday to receive a posthumous degree for Reagan from university president Michael Drake.

Her mother says they are grateful for the honor.

Reagan was three months from graduating with a psychology degree when she was killed.

In past years, students who have died and received their degrees were listed in the commencement program. This year, the university has invited the families of those students a chance to accept their degrees on stage.

Ohio Stadium will open at 10am and the ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon. Guests are encouraged to use the shuttle bus that will run from the West Campus parking to the stadium. For security purposes, guests should expect a visual inspection of bags, persons and clothing capable of concealing prohibited items. You can view a list of allowed and prohibited items here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.