Police identify man killed in Busch Boulevard shooting

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man that died in a shooting in north Columbus on Saturday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of shooting at an apartment on the 6100 block of Busch Boulevard around 6:20pm Saturday. When they arrived, officers found 21-year-old Dean Joaquin Mendiola Peredo Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Peredo was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in extremely critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Saturday that Peredo may have been shot accidentally by the suspect, but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The suspect has been identified but has not been charged at this time, and police have not released the suspect’s identity. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

