That post about a new season of ‘Friends’ is fake

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A widely-circulated post on Facebook advertising another season of beloved TV show “Friends” is a fake.

A poster advertising one more season in 2018 was posted on a page called “David Schwimer” on Friday. The post said all 6 cast members were returning.

The page, however, is bogus. As fans pointed out, this is an incorrect spelling of actor David Schwimmer’s name, and the URL incorrectly spells his character Ross Geller’s name, too.

It didn’t stop hopeful people from sharing it and tagging their friends, though.