VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for thieves who broke into east side home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a home on Burlington Avenue in April.

Police shared video of the suspects on Facebook Sunday and said the suspects grabbed a rock and knocked out one of the windows in the home to get inside.

The first suspect is seen entering the home and opening the door for the second suspect. They then take several items and leave through the front door.

Anyone with info on this case or the identities of either suspect is asked to contact Detective Bowen in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2088 or cbowen@columbuspolice.org.

