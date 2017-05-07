WIMAUMA, FL. (WCMH/WFLA) – It wasn’t your typical hit and run.

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office in Florida responded to a report of a zebra hitting a truck after it escaped its enclosure on Friday and ran through several neighborhoods.. According to deputies, the zebra was walking along the side of the highway when it ran into the side of a truck.

The impact broke the side mirror and the glass hit the driver, giving him minor cuts. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The sheriff’s office said the zebra then fled into a field.The sheriff’s office’s aviation unit responded and deputies were able to corral the zebra about a mile from its home. The animal was returned to the owner.

A captive wildlife investigator is looking in to the incident to determine if charges are warranted. The zebra’s owner does have proper wildlife captive permits and the property was inspected in the last month.