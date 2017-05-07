WATCH: Man rescues injured bald eagle from busy Florida roadway

CANTONMENT, FL (WKRG) — Saturday evening an eagle was rescued from a busy roadway after falling from the sky, and the entire rescue was caught on camera.

Alexis Rivers says she and her husband Rotario were driving to the a solid waste Dumpster facility to throw away moving items when the car in front of them stopped because something swooped down into the roadway. Little did they know, it was an eagle, and it was seriously injured, according to Rivers.

As she started recording, her husband got out of the car and approached the injured eagle carefully to move it out of the way of oncoming cars.

Once the bird was safe, Rotario got water for the eagle as the woman who was driving in front of them called a wildlife agency for extra care.

No word yet on the degree of injury this bird has suffered, but The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida says they are treating the eagle’s injuries.