Child rape suspect arrested by Marion police

MARION, OH (WCMH) – Police in Marion have arrested a man accused of raping a child.

According to police, the suspect, 40-year-old Michael Brown was an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

At the time police were called, the suspect and the victim’s father were involved in a physical altercation, according to police. Brown left before police arrived.

Police eventually located Brown in Wyandot County. Brown resisted arrest and was taken into custody after officers used Tasers on him, according to police.

Brown was taken to Marion General Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the fight with the victim’s father. He was later transferred to Grant Medical Center for further treatment.

Once he is discharged from the hospital, police say he will be brought back to Marion County for formal charges.

“This is an extremely serious case and we are grateful to have Mr. Brown off of the streets. We will continue to pray for the young victim in this incident” said Major Jay McDonald.

Police expect multiple charges against Brown, including rape.

