Cold snap could be longest in 2+ years!!!

Columbus (WCMH) – It is hard to believe, but after the warmest April on record ever, we have really stumbled out of the gate in May.

In fact, this week looks a bit less cold than last week, but we could be on a 2 week (14 days) streak or more of below normal temperatures here in Central Ohio.

Below is a listing of the average temperature difference from normal to start this month:

May 1st was the only above normal day this month, so far.

May 2 -2 3 -7 4 -2 5 -8 6 -8 7 -11 8 -12 Forecast 9 -11 10 -4 11 -2 12 -2 13 -4 14 -3 15 -2

If this forecast holds, our 14 day losing streak (below normal temps) would be our largest all year:

Below is a list of the longest below normal streaks each month.

Month streak dates May 14+? 2nd-??? April 3 6th-8th March 11 10th-23rd February 3 2nd-4th January 5 5th-9th

If we make it to 14 days or more, this would be the longest streak since Winter of 2015:

Below is a list of the longest streaks of below normal days in each month (numbers is parenthesis is a streak covering 2 months)

2017 2016 2015 Jan 5 8 Feb 3 8 19(27) Mar 11 4 8(27) Apr 3 13 10 May 7 11 3 Jun 3 7(13) Jul 4 6(13) Aug 3 9 Sep 4 5 Oct 3 6 Nov 4 3 Dec 10 4

If we keep up this current streak and run it out to 14 days, it will be the longest streak since February 10, 2015 – March 8, 2015, when we had 27 straight days of below normal temps.

If you have any questions about temperatures, climate, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

