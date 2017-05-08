Cold snap could be longest in 2+ years!!!

Columbus (WCMH) – It is hard to believe, but after the warmest April on record ever, we have really stumbled out of the gate in May.

In fact, this week looks a bit less cold than last week, but we could be on a 2 week (14 days) streak or more of below normal temperatures here in Central Ohio.

 

Below is a listing of the average temperature difference from normal to start this month:
May 1st was the only above normal day this month, so far.

May
2 -2
3 -7
4 -2
5 -8
6 -8
7 -11
8 -12
Forecast
9 -11
10 -4
11 -2
12 -2
13 -4
14 -3
15 -2

 

If this forecast holds, our 14 day losing streak (below normal temps) would be our largest all year:

Below is a list of the longest below normal streaks each month.

Month streak dates
May 14+? 2nd-???
April 3 6th-8th
March 11 10th-23rd
February 3 2nd-4th
January 5 5th-9th

 

If we make it to 14 days or more, this would be the longest streak since Winter of 2015:

Below is a list of the longest streaks of below normal days in each month (numbers is parenthesis is a streak covering 2 months)

2017 2016 2015
Jan 5 8
Feb 3 8 19(27)
Mar 11 4 8(27)
Apr 3 13 10
May 7 11 3
Jun 3 7(13)
Jul 4 6(13)
Aug 3 9
Sep 4 5
Oct 3 6
Nov 4 3
Dec 10 4

 

If we keep up this current streak and run it out to 14 days, it will be the longest streak since February 10, 2015 – March 8, 2015, when we had 27 straight days of below normal temps.

 

If you have any questions about temperatures, climate, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

