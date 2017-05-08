Cold snap could be longest in 2+ years!!!

Columbus (WCMH) – It is hard to believe, but after the warmest April on record ever, we have really stumbled out of the gate in May.
In fact, this week looks a bit less cold than last week, but we could be on a 2 week (14 days) streak or more of below normal temperatures here in Central Ohio.
Below is a listing of the average temperature difference from normal to start this month:
May 1st was the only above normal day this month, so far.
|May
|2
|-2
|3
|-7
|4
|-2
|5
|-8
|6
|-8
|7
|-11
|8
|-12
|Forecast
|9
|-11
|10
|-4
|11
|-2
|12
|-2
|13
|-4
|14
|-3
|15
|-2
If this forecast holds, our 14 day losing streak (below normal temps) would be our largest all year:
Below is a list of the longest below normal streaks each month.
|Month
|streak
|dates
|May
|14+?
|2nd-???
|April
|3
|6th-8th
|March
|11
|10th-23rd
|February
|3
|2nd-4th
|January
|5
|5th-9th
If we make it to 14 days or more, this would be the longest streak since Winter of 2015:
Below is a list of the longest streaks of below normal days in each month (numbers is parenthesis is a streak covering 2 months)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Jan
|5
|8
|Feb
|3
|8
|19(27)
|Mar
|11
|4
|8(27)
|Apr
|3
|13
|10
|May
|7
|11
|3
|Jun
|3
|7(13)
|Jul
|4
|6(13)
|Aug
|3
|9
|Sep
|4
|5
|Oct
|3
|6
|Nov
|4
|3
|Dec
|10
|4
If we keep up this current streak and run it out to 14 days, it will be the longest streak since February 10, 2015 – March 8, 2015, when we had 27 straight days of below normal temps.
If you have any questions about temperatures, climate, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave