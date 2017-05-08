COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a bank robber who made his getaway on a bicycle.

It happened at the Chase Bank located at the 1500 block of West 5th Avenue.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black mask and gray hoodie. He told employees he had a weapon, but no weapon was ever shown. He was last seen riding away on a bicycle.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call police right away or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

