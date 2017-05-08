DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has thrown her hat in the ring for the Governor’s race.

Whaley on Monday, announced her intention to run for Governor.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for Governor of Ohio because too many Ohioans feel invisible to this Governor and politicians in Columbus,” said Whaley in a press release. “I’m running for Governor because I believe Ohio’s best days are ahead of us.”

Whaley says jobs will be one her top priorities as Governor.

“We have to put Ohioans back to work by creating good paying jobs people can raise a family on and hold the drug companies that caused the heroin crisis accountable,” Whaley said. “When you’re a mayor, you don’t have the luxury of looking the other way.

“You take the world as it is and have to deliver results for your community. That’s exactly what I’ve done as Mayor of Dayton and what I’ll do as Governor of Ohio.”

Whaley says her experience in Dayton, helping to bring jobs back to the city, makes her an ideal candidate for the top job in Ohio.

She also says it’s time for a change in Columbus.

“It’s clear that Ohioans are angry, convinced the system has failed them and rightly so,” Whaley said. “The people of Ohio have been deceived and misled for years.”

“Republicans have run things in Columbus for 25 years, and they’ve run this state into the ground. The Ohio Miracle is the Ohio Mirage. Ohio jobs have disappeared and the state has walked away from our local communities under Republican Statehouse rule. Even Gov. Kasich now admits Ohio has fallen into recession. We made things better in Dayton; we got it done. I’m confident we can get it done in Ohio.”

Whaley says fighting the growing heroin epidemic would also be a primary goal of her gubernatorial campaign.

“Politicians have been standing idle on the sidelines for too long, watching the heroin epidemic ravage our communities and destroy lives, families and loved ones,” said Whaley. “The big drug companies that claimed opioids weren’t addictive and created this crisis must be held responsible and pay their fair share to clean it up. We need to treat this epidemic like the statewide emergency that it is.”

Whaley has been mayor of Dayton since 2014. She is running unopposed for a second term.

“As Mayor of Dayton, when the lights go out or our streets need plowed, I take the call,” continued Whaley. “As Governor, I’ll be on the job day and night because I get it and I’ll get things done. We need to put Ohio back to work. There’s a better way. We can and must rebuild our state – community by community.”

Whaley is a University of Dayton graduate. She and her husband, Sam, live in the Five Oaks neighborhood of Dayton.