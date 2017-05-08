Deputy Fired After ‘Training Day’ Reenactment

LAKE COUNTY, FL (WESH) A Florida sheriff’s deputy is out of a job after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun while quoting lines from Denzel Washington’s character in “Training Day,” a movie about a corrupt law enforcement officer.

Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes was fired April 21, according to an internal affairs report.

Zipes rubbed his pistol and Taser together in the direction of a convenience store in front of a police trainee, WESH repored.

The report says Zipes twice pulled his firearm in an office setting, voiced racial slurs, made a motion to draw his gun at a pizza delivery driver and became upset after not receiving free Starbucks coffee.

Zipes told investigators he was trying to be funny.

