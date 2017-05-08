ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl is recovering after surviving an alligator attack at a Florida park.

An alligator bit the 10-year-old girl on the leg as she sat in shallow water in Lake Mary Jane Saturday at Orange County’s Moss Park, wildlife officials told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

The girl was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 9-foot gator bit her on her knee and calf. The girl started screaming for help, but she was able to pry open its jaws to get her leg free, a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states.

A lifeguard was on duty during the incident and assisted the girl after she was heard screaming for help. The girl suffered puncture wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities later trapped the alligator and have closed the park for the rest of this week out of “an abundance of caution.”