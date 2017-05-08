Little Big Shots: Avid climber, 10, bests Matt Barnes in friendly competiton

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots featured kid is not just an avid climber, but an award-winning climber as well.

Mirabelle Thornton is 10 years old and has been climbing for years now. She says she enjoys the thrill and the heights of the sport the most and also the competition.

Last year, Mirabelle won first place at the regionals and divisionals in bouldering and finished seventh at the national competition. This year, she is competing in the ropes discipline

Our Matt Barnes challenged Mirabelle to a race to the top at Vertical Adventures rock climbing facility. Let’s just say, it did not go well for Matt. Check it out in the video above!

If you know of someone 12 years or younger who should be featured on a Little Big Shots segment, let Matt know by sending him a message on his Facebook page or by sending him an e-mail at mbarnes@wcmh.com

