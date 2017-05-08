Missing girl, 11, last seen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, 11-year-old Ashlee Monroe was last seen in the area of South James Road and East Livingston Avenue around 7:30pm Saturday.

Ashlee is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 4’11” and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and floral leggings.

She was last seen walking with her 13-year-old sister, Karissa Monroe and 17-year-old Viky Balser.

Police consider Ashlee and endangered runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.