New allergy test trades skin tests for finger pricks

KPRC-TV Published:

BELLAIRE, Texas (KPRC)– One of the most popular way doctors get true allergy test results is by doing skin tests. They can be itchy and uncomfortable. You can also get results by drawing blood. But there’s a new test on the market that can identify more than 100 allergens, and it’s as simple as a finger prick.

Dr. Janet Pate with Nurture Pediatrics in Bellaire, Texas says that until now the only proven allergy tests were to draw blood, or do a scratch test which can be very uncomfortable and irritating to kids and parents. Plus, they each only test for 14 allergens.

The new test method, the Allergypro blood test, is only a finger prick. With four drops of blood, Pate said they can confirm up to 120 allergens.

“It can be really helpful. Skin testing is the gold standard for deciding what allergen a child may be reacting to. Sometimes this is a screening test and they go on further skin testing or sometimes this test is enough for us to identify the cause of their allergy and they don’t need skin testing,” Dr. Pate says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2phBVpN

