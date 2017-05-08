COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in east Columbus.

It happened just after 7:30am on East Broad Street and Waverly Street. East Broad St. is closed for the investigation. NBC4 Traffic Anchor Jennifer Bullock says you should use E Main St as a detour around the crash.

Police tell NBC4 there were seven kids on the bus when the crash happened. None of them were hurt.

The passenger in the other vehicle was trapped inside. That person was rescued and then taken to Grant Hospital in serious condition.

Police are still looking for the driver of the car. Witnesses say that driver took off on foot following the crash.

