One killed in shooting along Kelton Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed Monday night in a shooting along Kelton Avenue.

Police were sent to the 1000 block of Kelton Avenue around 8:14pm on a report of shots fired.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two men wearing ski masks were seen running from the area right after the shooting.

