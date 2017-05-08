Parents arrested for holding toddler during fist fight

OREM, UT (KTVX) Two parents were jailed over the weekend after police say they were holding a young child during a physical fight.

Police say video of the shocking situation led to charges being filed against the couple.

“It was disturbing in the two minutes it was being filmed,” Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez said.

Family members tipped off police to where Britnie Haas and Elias Holt were staying late Thursday night.

In the video, an 11-month-old child is pulled in different directions by three adults engaging in a physical fight. The child’s head appears to be just inches away from being punched.

“I just wanted to remove the baby from the situation,” Melina Ylinen said, Holt’s aunt.

Ylinen says she tried to take the child before her nephew’s wife, Britnie Haas, began throwing punches.

“I was hit seven or eight times and she tried to get her fingers in my eye sockets to pull my eyes out,” Ylinen told KTVX.

Ylinen says Haas and Holt began fighting after her daughter’s 16th birthday party in an Orem hotel parking lot. Ylinen said the couple had been drinking.

Despite officers responding to the fight, Orem Police did not make an arrest until early Friday morning.

Lt. Craig Martinez said the department first consulted with the county attorney to make sure the case was strong enough to arrest the parents.

Haas is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse and assault. Holt is held on a warrant.

“We are going to use the video as evidence in our case as to why we filed the appropriate charges,” Martinez said.

Ylinen said she plans to file a police report Friday for the injuries she says she received in the fight. As for her nephew and his wife, she hopes they get the help they need while in police custody.

The child was not injured in the fight and is now in the custody of a family member.