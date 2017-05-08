Phenobarbital, amitriptyline recalled due to potentially deadly labeling mix-up

BELLMAWR, NJ (WCMH) – A labeling error has led to a recall of several drugs distributed by C.O. Truxton Inc.

Several different doses of phenobarbital and 50mg doses of Amitriptyline from C.O. Truxton Inc. are affected, according to an FDA recall notice.

In April, the company recalled 15mg tablets of phenobarbital after 30mg tablets were discovered in the packages. As a precaution, the recall was recently expanded to cover other drugs from the same company.

If mislabeled, inadvertent exposure to, or overdose of phenobarbital could cause severe intoxication which may lead to cardiogenic shock, renal failure, coma, or death in humans and animals.

If mislabeled, inadvertent exposure to, or overdose of amitriptyline could causeuneven heartbeats, extreme drowsiness, confusion, agitation, vomiting, hallucinations, hot or cold sensations, muscle stiffness, seizures (convulsions), or fainting in humans and animals. C.O. Truxton, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Product Name NDC Code Lot Number Expiration Phenobarbital Tablets, USP 15mg (1000) 0463-6160-10 70915A August 2017 H15A55 November 2017 70952A November 2017 71162A October 2018 Phenobarbital Tablets, USP 30mg (1000) 0463-6145-10 70926A November 2017 70981A January 2018 H15A59 August 2018 Phenobarbital Tablets, USP 60mg (1000) 0463-6151-10 70881A July 2017 H15A68 January 2018 70980A February 2018 71416A May 2020 Phenobarbital Tablets, USP 100mg (100) 0463-6152-01 70989A February 2018 70973A January 2018 Phenobarbital Tablets, USP 100mg (1000) 0163-6152-10 70973A January 2018 H15A76 February 2018 71346A December 2019 Phenobarbital Tablets, USP 100mg (1000) 0463-6152-01 70989A February 2018 Amitriptyline Tablets, USP 50mg (100) 0463-6352-10 C0260416A March 2018

Phenobarbital is indicated for use as a sedative or anticonvulsant and is packaged in the following configurations:

NDC Package Size Strength (mg) Tablet Appearance Side One Tablet Appearance Side Two 0463-6160-10 1000 15 West-ward 445, white Blank, white 0463-6145-10 1000 30 West-ward 450, white Score line, white 0463-6151-10 1000 60 WW 455, white Blank, white 0463-6152-01 100 100 WW 458, white Score line, white 0463-6152-10 1000 100 WW 458, white Score line, white

Amitriptyline is indicated for use as a tricyclic antidepressant and is packaged in the following configuration:

NDC Package Size Strength (mg) Tablet Appearance Side One Tablet Appearance Side Two 0463-6352-10 100 50 2103, beige V, beige

The product was distributed nationwide in the U.S.A. to physician & veterinarian treatment centers.

C.O. Truxton, Inc. is notifying all customers on record who purchased the above listed products under Truxton Incorporated label/NDC via US Mail with a recall letter and recall response form. C.O. Truxton, Inc. and is arranging for full credit returns, replacements, etc. of all recalled product. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have recalled product should stop using the product immediately and return their product to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact C.O Truxton, Inc. by phone at (800) 257-7704, Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am and 5pm (EST). Consumers should contact their physician, healthcare provider, or veterinarian if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or administering these drug products.