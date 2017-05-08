LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Dane Lee, 16, was last seen on March 26, 2017. She’s a black female with brown half, brown eyes, about 5’4″ tall and weights approximately 142 pounds.

Police believe she may still be in Lancaster or on the west side of Columbus. No other details about the missing teen are available.

If you spot her, call the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680.

