Suspect in Athens, Ohio serial rape case arrested

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens Police Department has made a major breakthrough in the search for a serial rapist.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Shawn J. Lawson Jr. was arrested following a long-term investigation conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Major Crimes Unit and the FBI.

Lawson is currently being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. He faces charges of rape, attempted rape, felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Lawson will appear in court before Judge George P. McCarthy in Athens at noon on Tuesday, May 9.