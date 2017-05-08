‘The Voice’ of Canal Winchester

Paul Harman

CANAL WINCHESTER — During the day, Paul Harman works at the local Donatos shop in Canal Winchester, answering the phones. Quite often when he answers, people will already know who is on the other end of the phone. They already know his voice.

For most of his adult life, Paul’s worked another important job. He serves as the PA announcer for Canal Winchester High School athletic events–from football to basketball to baseball and softball. Paul’s had a front-row seat for all of it.

Paul’s also a bit of a medical miracle. He was born with spina bifida, a severe spinal condition which, in Paul’s case, resulted in paralysis in his legs. Doctors told his mother she should have him placed in an “institution.”

Instead, he’s become an institution in his hometown.

He first expressed an interest in announcing as a kindergarten student, using his thumb as a microphone. He called his first game for a crowd in the 8th grade.

In 2008, Paul became the youngest ever member of the Canal Winchester Athletic Hall of Fame. Today, he’s still calling games, still hoping to keep the crowd up to speed.

