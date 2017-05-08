Two arrests made in Mifflin Township double shooting

Bradley Lubell, 28 (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mifflin Township that left one man dead and another injured.

On Saturday, deputies arrested 28-year-old Bradley Lubell and charged him with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Deputies also arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, James Bradford Black, 34 was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home on the 2400 block of Lindale Avenue. His roommate, 37-year-old Erik Taylor was also injured in the shooting.

 

