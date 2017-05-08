CHICAGO, IL (WFLA) — Police are investigating a disturbing video that shows a school bus aide hitting a young girl with autism near Chicago.

The video shows the aide slapping Kayla Rushing, 6, in the face not once, but twice.

Kayla, who is non-verbal couldn’t tell her parents what had happened.

They found out about the incident from the superintendent of New Lenox School District 122, who called them and showed them the video. School administrators say they noticed something was wrong when the aide carried Kayla off the bus, and decided to review surveillance.

“To see it happen and to actually see that video you know, it, it’s flabbergasting,” the child’s father, Nick Rushing told NBC Chicago. “Very grateful to the school for you know, doing what they did-—they could easily have swept it under the rug. You know, it’s not very hard with an autistic child who’s non-verbal.”

According to WGN Chicago, the bus aide works for a different district and is contracted to provide transportation. A spokesperson for Lincoln-Way Area Special Education District 843 where she works, told WGN News, “I cannot provide a specific comment at this time. There is an ongoing investigation regarding an incident that allegedly.”

New Lenox School District 122 released a statement saying:

“Student safety is our first priority and we expect any service the district contracts with to fully comply with this priority.”

No charges have been filed at this time.