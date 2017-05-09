NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Humane society officials are executing a search warrant at Missy’s Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill located in Nitro, West Virginia.

The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association and Nitro Police Department tell NBC4 sister station WOWK-TV they are on scene investigating.

It’s being reported that as many as 61 dogs and 2 monkeys are involved. Many of the animals may be in need of medical care.

The Putnam County Animal Shelter is investigating Missy’s Teays Valley location as well.

Arrest warrants have not been filed at this time.

