70-year-old WV man arrested for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl

WBOY Staff Published:

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – A Fairmont man was arrested on 12 sex charges Friday after a girl was interviewed.

James Hess, 70, is accused of playing the “tickle game,” which consisted of inappropriate touching, with an 8-year-old female relative, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl disclosed to Child Protective Services that Hess often played the “tickle game” with her, where she would “tickle” his private area and he would “tickle” hers, according to deputies.

During an interview with the Marion County Child Advocacy Center, the girl told authorities that Hess walked into the closet in his room, pulled “the long thing” from his pants and made her touch it. The girl also told authorities that Hess climbed into bed with her, rubbed Vaseline on her, and said “his fingers went inside.”

Hess is charged with four counts of incest, four counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, one count of third-degree sexual assault, and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

