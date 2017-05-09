Bear surprises Connecticut homeowners with visit to back deck

AVON, CT (NBC News) — A Connecticut couple got quite the unwanted surprise guest at their back door.

It’s just one of several bear sightings in the Avon area about ten miles west of Hartford.

It’s not unusual to have bears wandering around, but the persistence of one bear is putting people on edge.

An Avon woman snapped a series of pictures of this bear climbing on her family’s back porch last week.

She said earlier that morning she had cooked brownies.

It’s not clear what prompted the bear’s curiosity, but it kept trying to get inside the house for about a half hour.

“Sometimes I let my dogs out in the back and do their thing. But now that seemed pretty aggressive and i may have to rethink letting my dogs out unsupervised,” said area homeowner Charlie Whitney.

The bear finally gave up and left.

Wildlife officials say bears showing up on decks or porches is becoming more frequent as the bear population grows.

 

