Better Call Jackson: New phone scam targets seniors with just four words

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It all started as another “senior phone scam,” but Better Call Jackson uncovered something much bigger.

Millions of automatic calls are made everyday. Many consumers ignore calls they don’t recognize on caller-id, while others answer the phone, not realizing they’re running the risk of getting conned.

When Bill Demahdouchvich started getting one specific type of calls three to four times a day, he alerted Better Call Jackson.

This particular scam uses just four words: “Can you hear me?” The caller records your answer and uses it as “verification” to sign you up for magazine orders, get rich quick books, time-shares and more.

Tonight on NBC4 at 6, Mike Jackson gets answers from the Better Business Bureau on how to protect yourself.

