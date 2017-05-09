Brawl on Southwest Airlines plane caught on camera

By Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – One person was arrested after a brawl broke out on a flight that landed in Los Angeles.

The fight happened Sunday on Flight 2530 from Dallas to Bob Hope Airport in Burbank.

Part of the fight was recorded and shared on Twitter by Nick Krause, a fellow passenger.

Screams can be heard in the video as one woman shouts, “What’s wrong with you?” NBC Los Angeles reported.

According to Southwest, the fight started as passengers began to get off the plane.

Chaze Mickalo Cable, 37 was arrested on a suspicion of battery charge by Burbank police.

Another passenger suffered a swollen left eye, a cut to his nose and a chipped tooth.

“We’re grateful to our employees who quickly reacted to break up a fight involving three customers,” a Southwest Airlines spokeswoman told NBC Los Angeles. “Our Employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s