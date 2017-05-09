PASADENA, TX (WCMH) — What would you do if you were in a bank parking lot and suddenly cash started flying around everywhere?

It’s exactly what happened at a Texas based Bank of America location.

Melissa Perez was there. She grabbed her cellphone and started recording video of money blowing around on the ground through the parking lot, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports. A man who was filling an ATM outside with cash dropped the bank bag and money went everywhere.

Perez said her first instinct was to record video. Others stopped to help clean up and pick it up.

But Perez says there were a few other people who started stuffing the cash into their pockets.

“There were other people just pulling over and I would see them sneaking money,” Perez told KPRC-TV. “Some people were taking it.”

It’s unclear how much money blew away and how much was recovered. It’s also not clear if the people who pocketed some of the cash will face charges.

Would you have pocketed the cash, or would you have helped clean it up? Let us know on our NBC4 Facebook page.