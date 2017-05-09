Columbus Symphony Orchestra conductor loves his job and the city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rossen Milanov has quite a resume, he is the music director of the Princeton symphony, the OSPA in Spain and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. It’s a job that he is very passionate about and a city that he has come to embrace.

“I love performing here in the beautiful Ohio Theater. To see the seats filled up with people it’s absolutely amazing when the concert is over and everybody jumps up to their feet and it just become something absolutely magical. So for me it’s a very special place” said Milanov.

It’s a relationship that started when Milanov was a guest conductor. He notes that the chemistry he feels with the musicians in Columbus is not one that he experiences in every city.

“The chemistry was evident from the very first 10 minutes of the rehearsal. So when the offer came my way I really jumped on the opportunity to move to Columbus” said Milanov.

Milanov is also using his position as Music Director to usher in a new fan base in the capital city. Making sure that the mix of music that he leads speaks to a wide audience, including those who have never been exposed to the classics before. “In our yearly concert season sometimes we cover 500 years of music. There would be a piece that’s five centuries old and there would be a piece this literally written yesterday.”

And this summer Milanov will be making a special appearance at Picnic with the Pops conducting what he calls ‘the most amazing piece” ever written The 9th Symphony by Ludwig Von Beethoven.

For more on Milanov and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra visit http://www.columbussymphony.com/