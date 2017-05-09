‘Drop dead gorgeous’ teen girl shows up for prom in coffin

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (INSIDE EDITION) — A New Jersey high school student absolutely “slayed” when she arrived to prom inside a coffin.

Instead of a limo, 17-year-old Megan Flaherty and her date opted for a hearse to ferry them to the event.

At Pennsauken High School’s junior prom Saturday, the teen’s date got out of the front seat, and helped slide the prop coffin out of the hearse. Megan could then be seen in a video by NJ.com hopping out of the coffin, dressed to the nines in her blue gown.

Her mom, Susan Flaherty, told InsideEdition.com that her daughter wants to one day become a funeral director.

“It’s not for everyone — death is a touchy thing,” Flaherty said. “Some people are afraid of it, but that is her chosen profession, and she was celebrating what she wanted to do with her life after high school.”

And, while many teens would have disagreed to join her on her elaborate entrance, her prom date was fine with the idea.

The teen’s mom explained one of her close friends is a local funeral director, and both their families often spend time together.

Megan eventually took an interest to the profession, she said, and picked up odd jobs around the parlor, including vacuuming the viewing room or handing out prayer cards at a funeral.

“Right now, she’s going to grab onto his coat tail and get as much knowledge as she can,” Flaherty explained. “It’s not for everyone. It’s for you or it’s not – and it is for her.”