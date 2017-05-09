He’s done it! Teen breaks Ellen Degeneres’ retweet record in goal of Wendy’s nuggets

RENO, NV (WCMH) — A Nevada teen has fulfilled his quest for free chicken nuggets.

Carter Wilkerson has officially become the most retweeted person in Twitter’s history breaking Ellen Degeneres’ three year record.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

In early April, Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s, asking how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. After a couple of minutes, to Wilkerson’s surprise, Wendy’s responded, asking for 18 million retweets.

On Tuesday, Carter surpassed 3.4 million retweets beating the record of 3.3 million held by Degeneres’ star-studded selfie from the Oscar’s in 2014.

In a show of good faith, Wendy’s went ahead and awarded Carter with the year of free nuggets, but the good news doesn’t end there.

Carter’s quest also helped raise $100,000 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

However, Carter isn’t completely satisfied. He’s still asking to reach his original task of 18 million retweets. Only about 14.6 million tweets to go Carter!