Investigation underway as two Reynoldsburg administrators placed on paid leave

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Parents in the Reynoldsburg City School District said they want to know why two administrators have been placed on paid leave. In a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon the district said an investigation is underway, but wouldn’t elaborate.

The letter said, “Two building administrators at Baldwin Road Junior High School were placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigates allegations that they failed to comply with required procedures.” It goes on to say, “At this time, they are not to report to school or attend school functions until the matter is resolved.”

The district isn’t naming the administrators and when NBC4 asked, it wouldn’t give any other details about the alleged misconduct.

Jim Miller is a concerned dad in the district.

“Actually, I was a little worried and I actually tried to call my son,” said Miller.

He said the email letter leaves a lot of questions unanswered about what’s been happening at his son’s school.

“I just thought it was odd that they kind of sounded like something was… they weren’t being totally truthful about what was going on,” Miller said. “I would just like them to be honest and say, hey listen, this is what’s been going on and this is why these two people are suspended or not there.”

Miller said schools shouldn’t have anything to hide.

“Just tell us what’s going on and everybody will be happy. Don’t keep secrets.”

The district wouldn’t say if the alleged misconduct involved students or if police are investigating.