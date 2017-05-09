Investigation underway as two Reynoldsburg administrators placed on paid leave

By Published:

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Parents in the Reynoldsburg City School District said they want to know why two administrators have been placed on paid leave. In a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon the district said an investigation is underway, but wouldn’t elaborate.

The letter said, “Two building administrators at Baldwin Road Junior High School were placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigates allegations that they failed to comply with required procedures.” It goes on to say, “At this time, they are not to report to school or attend school functions until the matter is resolved.”

The district isn’t naming the administrators and when NBC4 asked, it wouldn’t give any other details about the alleged misconduct.

Jim Miller is a concerned dad in the district.

“Actually, I was a little worried and I actually tried to call my son,” said Miller.

He said the email letter leaves a lot of questions unanswered about what’s been happening at his son’s school.

“I just thought it was odd that they kind of sounded like something was… they weren’t being totally truthful about what was going on,” Miller said. “I would just like them to be honest and say, hey listen, this is what’s been going on and this is why these two people are suspended or not there.”

Miller said schools shouldn’t have anything to hide.

“Just tell us what’s going on and everybody will be happy. Don’t keep secrets.”

The district wouldn’t say if the alleged misconduct involved students or if police are investigating.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s