Kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight writing second book

FILE - In this June 26, 2014, file photo, Michelle Knight smiles during an interview in Cleveland. Knight, held captive and tortured for more than a decade in a Cleveland home, is writing a follow-up to her best-selling memoir about her ordeal. Weinstein Books said Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that it will publish Knight’s “Life After Darkness: My Journey to Happiness.” The book is scheduled for May 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Michelle Knight, one of three survivors from being kidnapped and held for years in a Cleveland house, is writing a follow-up to her best-selling memoir about her ordeal.

Weinstein Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it will publish Knight’s “Life After Darkness: My Journey to Happiness.” The book is scheduled for May 2018, the fifth anniversary of her rescue, and will be a story of “life filled with hope after suffering deep tragedy.” Knight was kidnapped in 2002 by Ariel Castro and kept in brutal captivity for more than a decade. Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were later abducted by Castro and kept in the same house.

Knight’s best-selling “Finding Me” came out in 2014. Berry and DeJesus collaborated on a separate memoir, “Hope,” published in 2015.

