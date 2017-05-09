Man charged with 2004 killing of Ohio couple

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Pastor Chris Cutshall of Fresno, Ohio was set to marry his youngest and daughter in 2004, but the day never came. Lindsay Cutshall and her fiancé Jason Allen were fatally shot in August of that year while they camped on the beach. For more than 12 years, no one had been punished for the crime.

That changed last week.

38-year-old Shaun Gallon has been accused of murdering his brother in March. While in police custody, he gave police enough information to charge him with the 2004 killing of the bridge and groom to-be.

“We knew that he was on the suspect list very early,” Chris Cutshall said, adding that police tell him they’re certain he’s guilty of the crime that took the lives of 26-year-old Allen and his youngest daughter.

“She loved the Lord, loved life and loved people,” Chris Cutshall said of Lindsay, who was 22 when she was killed. “And people loved her.”

Cutshall said he made peace long ago with the fact that God will handle the killer. He and his wife say their faith is what has got them through the journey, but they, along with Allen’s parents, plan to attend the trial in California, which has not yet been scheduled.