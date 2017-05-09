Ohio health officials give warning about tick season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State health officials have a warning about tick season. There were160 cases of Lyme disease reported last year in Ohio and 11 cases this so far year. Experts say there is another disease to watch out for.

This past winter was pretty mild here in Ohio, health officials say that means tick season could be on the rise compared to recent years.

“That being said we do have a tick that has recently invaded the state. The Black-legged tick,” said Richard Gary, state entomologist.

Gary says there are three major ticks to be on the lookout for this season, the American Dog tick, Lone Star tick and the Blacklegged tick.

“That is the tick that can transmit Lyme disease,” said Gary. The tick also transmits the Powassan virus.

“There is a concern with that disease becoming more common,” said Gary.

Unlike Lyme disease which is curable, Powassan virus is likely to be fatal. Powassan is mainly found in the northeastern and great lakes region, but health officials say people and their pets should be on alert this tick season.

Andy Fedun takes his dogs Lucky and Bruno to the dog park and local trails every day. He says tick season is a real concern for him and his dogs.

“That’s why we have to check them when we get home, because they are a problem you. You don’t want them in your house,” said Fedun.

“If you find yourself in a tick-friendly area state officials suggest checking for those ticks on your body not just for bites but also for health reasons.