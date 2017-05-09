One taken to Children’s Hospital after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a shooting along Wedgewood Drive in Columbus.

It happened shortly after 8pm on the 800 block of Wedgwood Drive.

According to Columbus police, one person was shot in the leg and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting may have happened as a result of a robbery.

