OSU Wexner Medical Center CEO steps down

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The CEO of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center announced Tuesday that he will step down from his position with the hospital.

Dr. Sheldon Retchin announced that effective immediately, he will take a leave of absence and then take another position at the university.

The announcement comes less than a week after a group of 25 doctors and professors came out publicly saying they have no confidence in Retchin as CEO of the Wexner Medical Center.

The group wrote a letter that accused Retchin of having a management style that is inconsistent with the university’s values of excellence, integrity, transparency and trust.

Statement from Dr. Sheldon Retchin:

Good afternoon. I would like to express what an honor and privilege it has been to partner with President Michael Drake, the Ohio State University Board, the Wexner Medical Center Board and OSU Cabinet to lead the Wexner Medical Center and health sciences programs, and to serve this great Columbus community. I wish to convey my appreciation to my colleagues for their dedication, distinguished work and collaborative efforts over the past two-plus years. In particular, I wish to thank Craig Kent, Mark Larmore, David McQuaid, Andy Thomas, Anne Garcia, Mamoon Syed, Patty Hill-Callahan, Jenny Carlson, Beth Kahl and many other extraordinary professionals here at the Medical Center and the University. I have also enjoyed the good fortune of working with top notch, devoted physicians, nurses, pharmacists and staff. I arrived here in February 2015 as a capstone to my career as a leader in academic medicine – to build research and innovative clinical programs, and elevate the standing of this great institution. I have worked hard to ensure best practices and the highest standards in line with nationally recognized institutions and to prepare the Wexner Medical Center for the ever-changing health care environment. I was charged with making significant transformative change, which entailed facing complex challenges and making difficult decisions. Change can be difficult – particularly at a time of great uncertainty. In response to recent events, more specifically to letters regarding my leadership here – that have been made public – I must clear my name and address these preposterous allegations by simply and unequivocally stating that they are untrue. I have built my good name and reputation over 40 years in academic medicine as a physician, teacher, researcher and administrative leader. These baseless accusations have damaged me and the University I love. I cannot allow this to continue and so I have decided that it is in the best interest of the institution and me and my family to step aside, effective immediately. I will be taking a leave of absence and then will assume a new role at the University to pursue health policy research and teaching. I look forward to this new chapter in my life. Thank you.