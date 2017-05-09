PD: Man fights officer outside Ohio Walmart, angry store didn’t have boots his size

FAIRFAX, OH (WLWT) — A Fairfax police officer was slammed to the ground in a Walmart parking lot by a man who’d just been kicked out of the store, police said.

Investigators said the man was drunk and had created a mess in the shoe department because they didn’t have boots in his size.

Video obtained by NBC affiliate WLWT-TV Monday shows a startling scene outside the Walmart.

A Fairfax police officer and Lorenzo Watts, 56, were on the ground in a fight.

“It’s a scary thing, it really is,” Fairfax police Chief Jeff Bronson said.

Bronson said the violent confrontation came minutes after Watts was forced out of the store. Investigators said Watts was inside, drunk, and yelling while he ripped shoe boxes apart.

“Being intoxicated or just because you don’t have the right-sized shoes, that’s bad behavior in my book,” Bronson said.

Bronson told WLWT the officer tried to talk with Watts in the parking lot, but then Watts became violent. He’s seen throwing the police officer to the ground.

The officer called for backup, and a bystander jumped in to try to pull Watts off the officer.

“When you get into a fight with someone, if they don’t want to be arrested, it’s probably one of the hardest things to do by yourself,” Bronson said.

Within minutes of the fight, 14 officers from surrounding communities came to help and took Watts away in handcuffs. He faces charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

The officer is healing from a few cuts and scrapes and is already back on the job.