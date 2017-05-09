Police departments offering to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

By Published: Updated:
(Newark California Police Department/Facebook)

NEWARK, CA (WCMH) — Police around the country are offering their services to help check anyone’s meth for traces of gluten.

Not only that, they’re offering the service for free.

The police department in Newark, California made this offer May 4 on its Facebook page:

“Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!”

Since the post, it has been shared more than 195,000 times.

The Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma also made a PSA offering the free testing of meth, Monday in a Facebook post.

Neither department said whether anyone took them up on their offer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s