Police: Priest’s body exhumed in nun slaying investigation

TOWSON, Md. (AP) – Authorities in Maryland say they have exhumed a priest’s body as part of an investigation into the decades-old slaying of a Baltimore nun.

Media outlets report that Baltimore County police dug up A. Joseph Maskell’s grave in February to extract material for a DNA profile. The development was first reported by WJZ-TV.

Police said in February that they were again conducting interviews in the slaying of 26-year-old Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, whose decomposing body was found in a Lansdowne field in 1970. The case is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary, “The Keepers.”

Investigators want to compare the DNA of Maskell, who died in 2001, to evidence from the crime scene. Police spokeswoman Elisa Armacost says results will take up to six more weeks.

