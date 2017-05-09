SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is under investigation in Utah after police said he admitted to helping a teenage girl kill herself, and videoing the whole thing.

“He disclosed to investigators that he kinda had a fascination with death and has an interest in watching someone die,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Police Department told KSL.

According to police, Tyerell Przbycien, 18, and the 16-year-old girl had plotted together to take their own lives, but only the girl died.

A hunter found the body of the girl hanging from a tree Saturday morning.

Police said a handwritten note was found at the scene, along with a cell phone with video of the girl’s death on it.

“It’s not very often that you get that kind of recording,” Cannon told KSL.

Later, police said Przbycien showed up and admitted to recording video of the girl killing herself.

Przbycien is under investigation for murder and reckless endangerment.