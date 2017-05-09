Sam the missing python slithers back to Alaska home

By Published:
This Monday, May 8, 2017 photo released by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Shelter shows a 17-foot python north of Anchorage, Alaska. The python had caused concern in a community since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home Monday. (Darla Erskine/Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Shelter via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 17-foot python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners’ home in the town of Meadow Lakes.

Sam had attracted international media attention after it went missing 14 days ago.

One of its owners tells the borough’s Animal Care department that Sam was fed a 25-pound rabbit before it disappeared.

Animal Care Officer Darla Erskine reported that the owner did not know where Sam had been hiding.

There are no wild snakes in most of Alaska.

