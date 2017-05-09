Taking advantage of Shred-It day can help prevent identity theft

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Our annual NBC4 Shred It event is happening this weekend.

On Saturday, May 13, you can drop off all of your old documents to have them destroyed safely. Getting rid of that old paperwork helps reduce the chances of someone stealing your identity or making fraudulent charges on your account.

Detectives with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office see identity theft and fraud all too often.

Ohio has seen thousands of complaints with losses in the millions of dollars. There are simple things you can do to protect yourself.

“It’s a very easy situation to fall victim to and it’s really hard to get out,” said Sgt. Bill Duffer with the Sheriff’s Office. “We have seen numerous cases in the past where folks have maybe thrown away a credit card application or thrown away some sort of billing statement and didn’t think much of it and then down the line they realize someone has gone out and purchased a car or an apartment in their name.”

Sometimes it can take months of years to realize it has happened. By then, the damage is done.

“It can really affect your credit rating and what you can buy for years to come,” said Duffer.

Luckily, protecting yourself isn’t hard.

“Save your documents in your house in safe location and use Shred-It day to get rid of them,” Duffer said.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Columbus is the number one city in Ohio for fraud complaints and number two for identity theft. There are more than 10,000 reported complaints and losses totaling more than 12 million dollars.

That’s all the more reason to Shred-It with NBC4 this weekend.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s