NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies say a teenager has confessed to throwing a 68-year-old woman into a swimming pool when she tried to break up a party at a South Florida apartment complex.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the 16-year-old boy turned himself in on Monday, telling investigators that he “messed up” and has to “own up to it.” He was with his mother and a lawyer.

Nancy James told deputies that 200 young people showed up at Players Place apartments near Fort Lauderdale Saturday evening. When she tried to speak to them a young man picked her up, dragged her to the pool and tossed her in.

James told WPLG, she initially declined going to the hospital, but would later be treated at an emergency room.

A neighbor later identified the teen through surveillance footage.

The teen is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.