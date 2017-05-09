Volunteers helping vet have his first shower in years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Volunteers are helping a local veteran get a well-deserved shower after four years of waiting.

Tracy and Sam Hart recently celebrated their 35th Wedding Anniversary.

Sam turned 60 in January. Five years ag,o on January 22 he suffered a stroke and has been in recovery ever since. Tracy says it began at a breakfast table, her and Sam were sitting there when Sam grabbed the back of his head and turned ghostly white. Tracy tells NBC4 he was rushed to the hospital where they learned he suffered a stroke.

Tracy recalls that one too many times she was told to “pull the plug”, but she knew that Sam would recover. Tracy brought Sam home and began to help him recover. She quit her job she had for more than 20 years at OSU to be with Sam every step of the way and be Sam’s fulltime caregiver.

PHOTOS: Sam Hart View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sam and Tracy Hart together Sam and his wife sell buckeye candies American Legion Sam Hart and family Sam Hart and son Sam Hart and wife in Hawaii Sam Hart and wife selling buckeye candies Sam Hart and wife Tracy in hospital Sam Hart and wife Tracy out and about Sam Hart and wife Sam Hart and WWII Veteran in Hawaii Sam Hart at therapy Sam Hart before stroke Sam Hart Sam Hart in Marine hat Sam Hart Marine photo Sam Hart right after stroke Sam Hart right after stroke Sam Hart saluting Sam Hart smiling Sam Hart standing up Sam Hart wife selling buckeye candy Sam Hart with his son holding gun Sam Hart Sam Harts last shower Shower beforehand being installed

Tracy sold buckeye candies at the American Legion and throughout Columbus to make ends meet after the house was up for foreclosure. Tracy adds that without the help of the community and neighbors she wouldn’t have been able to do it all. One of Tracy and Sam’s friends began to remodel the downstairs bathroom to install a shower for Sam that would be wheelchair accessible. After the friend had a heart attack and didn’t finish the remodel, Tracy and Sam were living in a construction zone. Without a bathroom or shower on the first level of the home, Sam is unable to take a shower. Tracy has been giving him sponge baths along the way.

Word got out around through veterans at the local American Legion and eventually to a group called Team Red, White & Blue. A group dedicated to helping the lives of America’s Veterans https://www.teamrwb.org/

