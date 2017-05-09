Warmest first 4 months in Ohio on record!!!

Columbus (WCMH) – It might seem like it was forever ago that we had a brutal Winter here in Central Ohio. In fact, this Winter could barely be considered “rough” as we were enjoying record warmth!

In Columbus we have already enjoyed 2 of the warmest months ever on record this year.

January: 12th warmest

February: 1st warmest

March: 42nd warmest

April: 1st warmest

Clearly May is not going to be the warmest May on record after this colder than normal possible first two weeks of the month. But we are going to see a turnaround starting the end of this weekend into next week.

I talked more about our record warm stats here: http://nbc4i.com/2017/05/02/april-2017-goes-down-as-the-warmest-april-ever/

April 2017 was also the warmest every in Ohio:

January: 9th warmest

February: 1st warmest

March: 44th warmest

April: 1st warmest

According to NCEI (National Center for Environmental Information) at NOAA this was the 2nd warmest January – April in the US.

At 43.7°, the first 4 months of 2017 were only behind the first 4 months of 2012 (44.7°)

In the image below (from NCEI NOAA) all areas in dark red saw their record warmest first 4 months of the year.

In total, according to NCEI NOAA, 14 states in total have had their warmest first 4 months to the year, including us in Ohio (below, rank 123 is warmest on record)

According to NCEI (National Center for Environmental Information) at NOAA this was the 11th warmest April in the US.

You can see below, April was warmest in the eastern 1/3 of the country, even though a majority of the country was above normal.

By rank, 8 states had their warmest April on record, including us here in Ohio.

While we have are running 6+ degrees below normal right now for the first 9 days of May, that is about to change:

We are going to see temps only about 1-2° below normal for the rest of this week, and this weekend. But next week promises our first good shot of a streak of above normal temperatures.

In fact, the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for week 2 (May 17- May 24) is for above normal temperatures.

Bottom line: I think we are done with a frost and freeze across our area for the season.

Our latest freeze on record was last year on May 16th, and since tonight is going to be our coldest night of the extended (next week), it looks safe.

If you have sensitive plants, veggies, or fruits to plant, you should be good to go this weekend (or now)!

If you have any questions about climate, temperatures, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave