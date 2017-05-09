What to expect at NBC4’s Shred-It Day

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 and Shred-It Columbus are teaming up for Shred-It Day this Saturday, May 13th.

If you haven’t been to the event before, NBC4’s Ellie Merritt is getting you ready with what to expect. She spoke with Todd Garula, District Operations Manager for Shred-It Columbus.

“Most of our customers are relieved. It is kind of easy for them. They are able to come to this event, drop it off, it doesn’t cost them anything. And they go on their way knowing it has been handled correctly,” said Garula.

Shred-It accepts all kinds of confidential documents to be shredded, from old tax returns and financial statements to medical records and credit card receipts.

“I would recommend that people just destroy everything. Anything with their name on it, get it destroyed,” said Garula.

Tonight on NBC4 at 5pm, Ellie Merritt runs down a list of tips to help make your trip to NBC4’s Shred-It Day a breeze.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s