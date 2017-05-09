What to expect at NBC4’s Shred-It Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 and Shred-It Columbus are teaming up for Shred-It Day this Saturday, May 13th.

If you haven’t been to the event before, NBC4’s Ellie Merritt is getting you ready with what to expect. She spoke with Todd Garula, District Operations Manager for Shred-It Columbus.

“Most of our customers are relieved. It is kind of easy for them. They are able to come to this event, drop it off, it doesn’t cost them anything. And they go on their way knowing it has been handled correctly,” said Garula.

Shred-It accepts all kinds of confidential documents to be shredded, from old tax returns and financial statements to medical records and credit card receipts.

“I would recommend that people just destroy everything. Anything with their name on it, get it destroyed,” said Garula.

Tonight on NBC4 at 5pm, Ellie Merritt runs down a list of tips to help make your trip to NBC4’s Shred-It Day a breeze.