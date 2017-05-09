Woman says she was forced to pee in cup on United flight

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) – A Missouri woman says she was forced to pee in a cup in her seat because she wasn’t allowed to use the bathroom during a United flight.

Nicole Harper tells KSHB a flight attendant ordered her back to her seat as she tried to use the bathroom on United flight 6056 from Houston to Kansas City on April 10.

Harper, a nurse and mother of two, says she has had an overactive bladder her entire life. She says she told flight attendants about her condition.

“So I said I’m going to need to use the restroom or I’m going to need a cup. Well, they handed me the cup which was about this big so I said I’m going to need a second cup,” Harper said. “It’s a completely humiliating situation. There’s people all around. Strangers. They just didn’t understand that I really did not have any control over this situation.”

Harper said she shared her experience on Facebook after United stopped taking her calls about the incident.

United Airlines released this statement about Harper’s case:

Customer safety is always our first priority. Initial reports from the Mesa Airlines flight attendants indicate that Ms. Harper attempted to visit the lavatory on final descent and was instructed to remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations. The situation as described by Ms. Harper and our employees is upsetting for all involved. We have reached out to Ms. Harper and our flying partner Mesa Airlines to better understand what occurred.